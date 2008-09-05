School Principal Will Ride Bike To Olympia from Burbank

BURBANK, Wash-- A local principal makes a promise to his students he's not too thrilled to keep. The principal of Columbia Burbank Middle School said he would ride his bike all the way to Olympia.



He made a deal with his students that he would wear a bright pink bike suit if they scored better on the WASL in six out of the eight tests.



The results are in an they scored better on four out of the eight tests. He is still going make the ride to Olympia, but he won't being wearing the pink suit.



"Im trying to avoid major freeways i called a couple of bicycling groups in the area and asked for some route help so i'm driving on the least traffic highways," said Principal Mike Taylor, Columbia Burbank Middle School.



Taylor will leave tomorrow and when he arrives in Olympia 40 of his students will be greeting him there.