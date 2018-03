KENNEWICK, Wash.-- A large haystack that caught on fire overnight Thursday night in Franklin County is still smoldering. Pasco Police say three haystacks and a tractor burned in the fire.

The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. near the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway and Commercial Avenue . The hay belongs to Irrigation Water Incorporated, and they're not sure how much the hay and tractor is worth yet. Franklin County firefighters aren't sure how the fire started, but say it doesn't look suspicious.