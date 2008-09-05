Columbia Basin Badger Club Gathers to Debate I-1000 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.-- The Columbia Basin Badger Club hosted a forum about Initiative 1000, the death with dignity or assisted suicide initiative, on Friday.

The Columbia Basin Badger Club often has special guests debate issues and Friday the guest speaker was Dr. Linda Olson. She is a proponent of I-1000 and talked about how successful a similar initiative in Oregon has been. This sparked many questions and strong opinions. The president of the club, Marc Harden, says he welcomes that kind of debate. He says, "Heat creates fire and sometimes that illuminates things so that's why we're called the Badger Club. We dig in there and get tenacious and ask tough questions."

Guest speaker Olson talked about how very few people have abused death with dignity in Oregon. Some people at the forum countered, even asking about the infamous assisted suicide doctor, Jack Kavorkian.