Richland Man Killed After Head-On Crash With Conveyor Truck

RICHLAND, Wash.--The Benton County Coroner tells KNDU the victim is 51-year-old David R. Kelso from Richland.

Here's how troopers say the accident happened.

Around 4:15 p.m. Friday (September 5th) afternoon, Kelso's pick-up was headed eastbound leaving I-182, getting off at the George Washington Way exit.

Kelso's truck first hit the curb and then overcorrected...shooting across eight lanes of traffic, crashing head-on with the conveyor truck.

Both vehicles quickly caught fire.

One witness KNDU spoke to was behind Kelso's (victim) pick-up truck seconds before the accident.

He says the commercial truck driver tried to help by using his fire extinguisher, but it simply wasn't working.

"The oncoming commercial truck..the driver, " says witness Phil Morton. There was no way he could avoid the collision. He did everything he could. He swerved. He braked, but there was nothing he could do."

"It's a miracle really that he (Kelso) didn't hit anything as he crossed the other eight lanes of travel and just hit the dump truck," added Sergeant Roger Wilbur, Washington State Patrol.

Tri-Cities Animal Control was also called in to remove two dead dogs found in Kelso's pick-up truck.

KNDU staff spoke with the driver of the conveyor truck, Timothy Anderson.

Anderson was understandably upset, but he mentioned how grateful he was for Kelso's truck to hit him and not another car.