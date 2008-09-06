Man stabbed to death outside Yakima apartment - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Associated Press - September 6, 2008 3:35 PM ET

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A man has been fatally stabbed outside an apartment building in Yakima, and police are trying to find whoever was responsible.

Police Capt. Greg B. Copeland says 46 year-old Steven W. Sterling died after a fight on a sidewalk outside the building early Saturday morning. Sterling was stabbed once in the chest, fled into the building and died in a hallway.

Police are seeking a man who was seen running from the area. He's described as about 40 years old, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with hair that might be pulled back into a ponytail. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans that may have been cutoffs.

