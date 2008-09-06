Tons of discarded tires removed from Olympic Park

Associated Press - September 6, 2008 3:05 PM ET

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - More than 21 tons of discarded tires have been removed from Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park.

The tires were placed at the lower end of a ski lift at the scenic viewpoint in the early 1980s. The purpose was to improve the contour of the area and make it easier for skiers to get onto the lift.

The tires no longer are needed for that purpose, so they were earmarked for removal last year.

During three days this week, Coast Guard personnel broke apart the tire pile, then got the tires ready to be lifted by helicopter to the Hurricane Ridge parking lot. From there the more than 500 tires were loaded into a state Transportation Department truck to be taken for recycling. Ten park workers also helped with the project.

