Eagles Scholarships Help Students Fly

YAKIMA--The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Washington held their 52nd annual scholarship contest Saturday. Six contestants competed in a talent show for a grand prize of $2,000. About one hundred people were treated to musical performances. One contestant says that win or lose, he's glad for the learning experience.

"It would be really nice to get some money," Johnny Wilson, a high school senior, said. "Every chance that I get to perform in front of an audience [is good] to learn and you get to improve."

The scholarships are sponsored by past Eagles presidents from all over the state. This is the first time the contest has been held in Yakima. Each contestant gets at least a $200 scholarship.