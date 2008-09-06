Soccer Players Honor Friend That Died

PASCO, Wash-- Friends and family met on the soccer field to remember one of their finest players.

Nicole Woodbury, who was killed Tuesday in a fatal car accident, wore number four. Her mother says she put her heart and soul into the game.

Saturday was the team's first match since the loss of their star player. The team, named the Wild Bunch, made a sign to remember Nicole by and the players all signed it for one final good-bye.

The team also took a knee before the game and many players and fans wore black headbands with Nicole's initials and her number four. There was also a moment of silence.

Her coach says Nicole was a joy to have on the field.

"She was a great player," coach Mike Good says. "She was coming along great and she was working out to be our best defender. She wasn't afraid to charge the ball and if she got hurt she'd get right back up and go at it again."

The team carried a heavy heart and ultimately lost the game.