Kennewick General Hospital Hosts Awareness Event at Mall

KENNEWICK, Wash-- If you were at the Columbia Center Mall on Saturday, you may have noticed a fleet of martial artists. But not to worry--they weren't there to hurt anyone.

The teenage martial artists took part in Kennewick General Hospital's free 'Health and Swellness' event. The goal of the event was to teach the public about children's health. It was designed so kids could have fun while learning what to expect when they go to the doctor's office.

"It's a great opportunity for shoppers and community members to come out and get an understanding of the different departments at Kennewick General Hospital," says Kim Harvey, Director of Mall Marketing at Columbia Center. "[They can learn] what they offer, get their questions answered in a wonderful environment when they don't have to go to the doctor's office."

A martial arts demonstration wasn't the only learning tool for the kids. There were lectures, free blood screenings and a teddy bear clinic where the children got the chance to play doctor with stuffed animals.