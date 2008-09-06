Oregon FireFighter is Remembered by Many

HERMISTON, Oregon-- Firefighters and police officers in Hermiston met on Saturday to honor a long-time firefighter who died at the age of 82.

Harold Snyder, who had been with the Hermiston Fire Department and District 12-A for over 50 years died of natural causes.

Friends of Harold say he meant a lot to the fire crews and served as a mentor to many of the firefighters.

"It's a nice showing for Harold, he's meant so much to the Oregon Fire service in Hermiston and District 12-A training in particular," says Hermiston Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Stanton. "It's nice to see such a nice showing. He mentored so many over the years, 51 years in Hermiston and 35-plus in 12-A. He just mentored so many people."

Following today's funeral, fire crews held a fire truck procession to the cemetary. Close to a dozen fire trucks took part.