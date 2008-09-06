Fire Open House Teaches Fire Safety

KENNEWICK, Wash-- People from all over the Tri-Cities came out to the new Fire Administration Center's open house today.

Firefighters from Kennewick, Richland, and three different Benton County Fire Districts will share the new building.

Saturday saw the crews giving tours, demonstrating how fire equipment works, teaching people about hazardous materials and teaching kids about fire safety.

"Fire safety for children is everything," says Captain Devin Helland of the Benton County Fire District. "We've had in the last few years a few real young kids die because of fire, so we try and educate as much as we can and try and let them know the dangers of it."

Helland hopes all the kids who came out learned what to do if they see fire or smell smoke.

There were interactive demonstrations that kids got to participate in and hopefully get them comfortable in case they're ever in a fire.