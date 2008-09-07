ATV rider missing for five days found alive

VALLEY CHAPEL, Wash. - A missing ATV rider was found alive Sunday at the bottom of a steep embankment, about a quarter-mile south of the area crews and family members have been searching since Wednesday.

21-year old John Wipf, last seen around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, was transported to a local hospital by helicopter with head injuries, and other unknown injuries.

Sheriff's deputies say family members were out searching the area again Sunday. During a break from the search one family member walking south of the property at 5310 East Stoughton Road spotted Wipf in a ravine.

The family member told deputies that Wipf looked like he was sleeping but woke up when she touched him. Officials say he seemed coherent but was mumbling. His exact condition is uknown.

Authorities believe Wipf may have lost control of his ATV and rolled down the embankment.

The Spokane County Search and Rescue Team and Sheriff's helicopter had been searching for Wipf in the surrounding area since Thursday.