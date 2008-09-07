Teen shot to death in Sunnyside

Associated Press - September 7, 2008 3:25 PM ET

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Sunnyside.

Officers say 16-year-old Juan Ramos of Sunnyside reportedly was shooting at homes before he was shot Friday evening.

Police say the fatal shot was fired about half an hour before sunset by someone standing on a nearby residential property. Ramos was pronounced dead after being taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Police spokeswoman Charlotte Hinderlider says Ramos attended Sunnyside High School last year. It's unclear whether he was enrolled again this year.

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

