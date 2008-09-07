Sixteen Year Old Stabbed Downtown in Yakima

YAKIMA--Police are searching for three men who stabbed a 16 year-old in downtown Yakima last night. The boy was stabbed in the left arm and left leg shortly after 11 p.m. around First St. and Chestnut Ave. Police found the victim about 20 blocks from First & Chestnut on Roosevelt Ave. They were responding to a possible shooting but instead found the victim with two stab wounds. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to

Yakima Memorial Hospital to be treated. Police believe this was another case of gang violence.

"The suspects were dressed in red which might indicate they were gang members," Sgt. Tim Bardwell said. "The victim appeared to be a gang member."



The victim was booked into the Yakima Juvenile Justice Center On an outstanding warrant charge after receiving treatment for his injuries. At this time police have not made any arrests.

