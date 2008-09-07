Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase Through Union Gap

WAPATO--One man is dead after leading police on a high speed chase throughout the Lower Valley. Police tried to pull the man over for driving erratically but he sped off. He stopped in the 4100 block of W. Wapato Rd. And got a rifle out of a car parked there. An officer used his taser on the man, but he was not able to fully stun the man. Sgt. Monty McNearney said that if the taser's prongs are not positioned right, the taser won't bring the person down. The prongs have to be positioned a certain distance apart to properly incapacitate a subject.

"A taser works wonders when it hits how its supposed to," McNearney said. "You're still going to get the shock; it's just not going to incapacitate you."

The man fired two shots at the officer from nearly point blank. But he missed both times. Police say the man then apparently shot himself. Union Gap Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.