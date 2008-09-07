Second Car Crash in Richland Raises Questions

RICHLAND, Wash-- Two days after a fatal car accident claimed the life of a man at a busy intersection in Richland, another accident in that same spot raises questions.

It is the intersection of George Washington Way and Aaron Drive that has officers checking the safety of the roads.

On Sunday afternoon police responded to a car accident involving a red Jeep and a white Buick. Officers say the Jeep was traveling northbound of George Washington Way when the driver failed to yield while making a turn onto Aaron Drive. The Jeep collided with the white Buick sending the S-U-V on its top.

Officers say the injuries are minor, but the bigger concern is the number of accidents at that intersection. Earlier in the week, a car accident at that same location took the life of a man.

Now police say they're studying that area.

"We're always looking for the causal factors," says Richland officer Allen Jenkins. "We study our data, we look at what's happening. Is it speed, is it a light problem, is it an engineering problem? But it appears that we continue to have these major accidents at this intersection."

Officer Jenkins believes there are so many accidents because of the high volume of traffic. He says the best advice is to follow the road signs.