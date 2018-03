YAKIMA, Wash. -- Starting Monday, crews will be repaving a stretch of Nob Hill Boulevard spanning 3rd Avenue to 24th Avenue.

The $1.5 million project will be limited to only the inside lanes and crews will work from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. to reduce delays.

After the Nob Hill paving is complete, crews will repave a section of 3rd Avenue, between Chestnut and Mead Avenues.