Cheney: Nothing Stopping Palin From Doing His Job

ROME (AP) - According to one man who would know, there is
nothing stopping Sarah Palin from doing a great job as a vice
president.
Vice President Dick Cheney told reporters in Rome on Monday that
he "loved" Palin's speech to the Republican National Convention.
He laughed when he recounted her line about the difference between
hockey moms and pit bulls being a coat of lipstick.
"I thought her appearance at the convention was superb,"
Cheney said.
Asked whether he thought Palin could handle the job with her
background as Alaska governor, he added, "There's no reason why
Sarah Palin can't be a successful vice president in a McCain
administration."
