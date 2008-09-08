Cheney: Nothing Stopping Palin From Doing His Job Posted: Monday, September 8, 2008 11:22 AM EDT Updated: Monday, September 8, 2008 11:22 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

ROME (AP) - According to one man who would know, there is

nothing stopping Sarah Palin from doing a great job as a vice

president.

Vice President Dick Cheney told reporters in Rome on Monday that

he "loved" Palin's speech to the Republican National Convention.

He laughed when he recounted her line about the difference between

hockey moms and pit bulls being a coat of lipstick.

"I thought her appearance at the convention was superb,"

Cheney said.

Asked whether he thought Palin could handle the job with her

background as Alaska governor, he added, "There's no reason why

Sarah Palin can't be a successful vice president in a McCain

administration."



