Bills 34, Seahawks 10 Posted: Monday, September 8, 2008 12:07 PM EDT Updated: Monday, September 8, 2008 12:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

BUFFALO (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have won four straight NFC

West titles, but they couldn't beat the Buffalo Bills in their

regular season opener yesterday, losing 34-10 on the road.

The Bills have missed the playoffs for eight consecutive

seasons.

The Seahawks' disappointing performance included a 19-yard

touchdown pass from punter Brian Moorman to defensive end Ryan

Denney in the third quarter to give the Bills a 27-10 lead. The

Seahawks were caught flat footed when Moorman found the 6-foot-7

Denney wide open in the left flat.

The Bills special teams also stung the Seahawks with a 63-yard

punt return for a touchdown by Roscoe Parrish to go ahead 14-0 in

the second quarter.

The Seahawks looked unprepared in the game.

Coach Mike Holgrem had no explanation as to how his team missed

covering Denney, calling the play "embarrassing."

The Seahawks got their only touchdown on a 20-yard pass from

Matt Hasselbeck to Nate Burleson in the second quarter. Hasselbeck

completed 17 of 41 passes for 190 yards, with one interception.

The Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener

next Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Qwest Field. It's a division game. The

49ers lost to Arizona 23-13 in their opener yesterday at San

Francisco.

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

