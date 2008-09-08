Bills 34, Seahawks 10

Bills 34, Seahawks 10Posted: Updated:
BUFFALO (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have won four straight NFC
West titles, but they couldn't beat the Buffalo Bills in their
regular season opener yesterday, losing 34-10 on the road.
The Bills have missed the playoffs for eight consecutive
seasons.
The Seahawks' disappointing performance included a 19-yard
touchdown pass from punter Brian Moorman to defensive end Ryan
Denney in the third quarter to give the Bills a 27-10 lead. The
Seahawks were caught flat footed when Moorman found the 6-foot-7
Denney wide open in the left flat.
The Bills special teams also stung the Seahawks with a 63-yard
punt return for a touchdown by Roscoe Parrish to go ahead 14-0 in
the second quarter.
The Seahawks looked unprepared in the game.
Coach Mike Holgrem had no explanation as to how his team missed
covering Denney, calling the play "embarrassing."
The Seahawks got their only touchdown on a 20-yard pass from
Matt Hasselbeck to Nate Burleson in the second quarter. Hasselbeck
completed 17 of 41 passes for 190 yards, with one interception.
The Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener
next Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Qwest Field. It's a division game. The
49ers lost to Arizona 23-13 in their opener yesterday at San
Francisco.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
