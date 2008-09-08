Drug Re-Sensitizes Breast Tumors to Treatment

Drug Re-Sensitizes Breast Tumors to TreatmentPosted: Updated:
Astria Health - Health AlertMore>>
-
Drug related deaths have spiked
Drug related deaths have spiked
The number of drug-related deaths in the U.S. has spiked over the past two decades, but some areas of the country are more affected by this crisis than others.More >>
The number of drug-related deaths in the U.S. has spiked over the past two decades, but some areas of the country are more affected by this crisis than others.More >>
Birth control option for men in the works
Birth control option for men in the works
A new birth control for men may be on the way.More >>
A new birth control for men may be on the way.More >>
New research could reduce severity of peanut allergy reactions
New research could reduce severity of peanut allergy reactions
Families of children with severe peanut allergies are eagerly awaiting approval of a new drug that could change their lives.More >>
Families of children with severe peanut allergies are eagerly awaiting approval of a new drug that could change their lives.More >>
President Trump announces new approach to fighting opioid epidemic
President Trump announces new approach to fighting opioid epidemic
President Trump unveiled his plan to fight the national opioid epidemic in a campaign-style event in New Hampshire today.More >>
President Trump unveiled his plan to fight the national opioid epidemic in a campaign-style event in New Hampshire today.More >>
Stage 4 colon cancer patient speaks out about colorectal cancer
Stage 4 colon cancer patient speaks out about colorectal cancer
March is colorectal cancer awareness month: it is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States.More >>
March is colorectal cancer awareness month: it is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States.More >>
National Health NewsGeneral Health NewsMore>>
Health tip: fruit and vegetable safety
Health tip: fruit and vegetable safety
Raw fruit and vegetables provide vital nutrients and vitamins. But they may also harbor harmful germs, such as Salmonella andE. coli.More >>
Raw fruit and vegetables provide vital nutrients and vitamins. But they may also harbor harmful germs, such as Salmonella andE. coli.More >>
A 'chipped' tooth reveals what you eat and drink
A 'chipped' tooth reveals what you eat and drink
Tempted to cheat on your diet? You might want to think twice.More >>
Tempted to cheat on your diet? You might want to think twice.More >>
Could coffee perk up your heart health?
Could coffee perk up your heart health?
Besides staying alert, coffee lovers who drink more than three cups of java a day may lower their risk for clogged arteries, a new Brazilian study suggests.More >>
Besides staying alert, coffee lovers who drink more than three cups of java a day may lower their risk for clogged arteries, a new Brazilian study suggests.More >>
MRI sheds new light on brain networks tied to autism
MRI sheds new light on brain networks tied to autism
New research suggests that a special MRI technique can spot abnormal connections in the brains of preschoolers with autism.More >>
New research suggests that a special MRI technique can spot abnormal connections in the brains of preschoolers with autism.More >>
Scientists say they discovered a 'new organ' in the body
Scientists say they discovered a 'new organ' in the body
The human body is full of surprises. The latest: A newly identified "organ" that might affect major diseases.More >>
The human body is full of surprises. The latest: A newly identified "organ" that might affect major diseases.More >>
Finding the willpower to lose weight
Finding the willpower to lose weight
Dieters sometimes chalk up their lack of weight-loss success to a lack of willpower. The truth about willpower, though, is that everyone has some.More >>
Dieters sometimes chalk up their lack of weight-loss success to a lack of willpower. The truth about willpower, though, is that everyone has some.More >>
Aging can be tough to swallow
Aging can be tough to swallow
It's thought that one-quarter of U.S. adults will develop a swallowing problem at some point. But researchers hope insight from a new study may help lead to improved treatment.More >>
It's thought that one-quarter of U.S. adults will develop a swallowing problem at some point. But researchers hope insight from a new study may help lead to improved treatment.More >>
Hoverboard injuries speeding U.S. kids to the ER
Hoverboard injuries speeding U.S. kids to the ER
Hoverboards may look cool, flashy and fun, but they're less safe than you might think.More >>
Hoverboards may look cool, flashy and fun, but they're less safe than you might think.More >>
Most with very high cholesterol missing out on right meds
Most with very high cholesterol missing out on right meds
Less than 40 percent of American adults with extremely high cholesterol levels get the medications they should, a new study finds.More >>
Less than 40 percent of American adults with extremely high cholesterol levels get the medications they should, a new study finds.More >>
Unchecked air pollution a death sentence for millions: study
Unchecked air pollution a death sentence for millions: study
Quicker action to cut fossil fuel emissions and slow climate change could prevent as many as 153 million premature deaths worldwide this century, new research contends.More >>
Quicker action to cut fossil fuel emissions and slow climate change could prevent as many as 153 million premature deaths worldwide this century, new research contends.More >>