Local Volunteers Sent to Help Recovery From A Tropical Storm

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Volunteers from the Columbia Basin are helping out in areas affected by Tropical Storm Hanna.

Hanna knocked out power to thousands of people in the Eastern United States over the weekend.

The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent a nine member team to help restore power in Richmond, Virginia.

Members of that team include George Peck from Kennewick, Bob Williams & Rob Wall from Walla Walla, and Sue Walton & Mary VanSickle from College Place.

However there were no major power outages in their assigned area.

So instead the team is testing the system to trouble shoot any potential problems.

"Through the system if we had any bugs we'd try to find em. We know we can do it when there's an emergency, but you hate to find out in an emergency you can't do something," said George Peck, Qualilty Assurance Specialist, Emergency Power Team.

The team anticipates coming home tomorrow. However with Hurricane Ike headed for the Gulf of Mexico, they might be sent to the Gulf Coast area.