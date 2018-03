Rogers Could Lose QB Job Posted: Monday, September 8, 2008 5:15 PM EDT Updated: Monday, September 8, 2008 5:15 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Gary Rogers waited three seasons to

finally get a chance to start at quarterback at Washington State.

Now, his job is in jeopardy after loses to Oklahoma State and

California.

Cougar Coach Paul Wulff says he may have a quarterback decision

tomorrow or Wednesday.

The Cougars travel to Waco, Texas, for this Saturday's game

against the Baylor Bears.

