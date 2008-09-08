New Details in Identity of Stabbing Suspect

YAKIMA, Wash--Witnesses are calling the murder suspect "Orlando." Now detectives are trying to figure out his real identity in order to bring him into custody.

Police said the victim Steven Sterling was arguing with Orlando early Saturday morning. The fight turned physical and Orlando stabbed Sterling in the chest. It happened in the 200 block of East 'E' Street.

When officers found Sterling he was on the floor of the apartment complex and had already lost a lot of blood. Police don't think the fight was gang related because the victim and suspect are both in their mid-40's.

Captain Greg Copeland said the incident may have been drug related. The victim was well known by police.

"We do know that the suspect is a drug user for example. Um so that's a very good possibility. We don't know exactly what the argument was about it certainly could have been about drugs," said Copeland.



Orlando is described as a black male in his 40s. About 5'9'' tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Witnesses said he has a distinct accent, possibly Jamaican or Caribbean.

Since Orlando hasn't been in Yakima for long, detectives have notified other agencies in Washington that he is wanted. They've also notified officers in Florida because of his unique nick-name.