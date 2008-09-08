Man at Large Robs Check-Into-Cash with Shot Gun

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Our cameras are there just after an armed robbery, while police search for the suspect. Just before 1pm this afternoon a man robbed the payday loan store Check-Into-Cash on Clearwater right across from Winco with a shot gun.



He entered the store pulled out the gun and took an undisclosed amount of money. We received surveillance footage of the suspect robbing the store.

"It's a fairly decent video although security video runs a little different speed than VHS tape you can still see pretty clearly the suspect's face and body build so somebody that see's this newscast is gonna recognize that suspect," said Sgt. Ken Lattin, Kennewick Police Department.



Police want you to be on the look out for the suspect. He is a Hispanic male in his mid twenties, around six feet tall and 180 lbs. He has dark hair and a mustache.



He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, faded green t-shirt, faded black sweatshirt, and white tennis shoes.



If you have any information please call police.