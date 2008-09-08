Candidate Forum in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.-- More than a hundred people were at the Pasco Red Lion hotel on Monday, to hear from different leaders running for office.

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce put together a candidate forum. After a small introduction the candidates answered questions from the crowd.

Some of the questions included jail space, health care, and bringing new business to Franklin County.

"It's great to inform our public on some of the things that are coming up and anything we can do to educate them to make a good choice on the elections," said Nikki Gerds, Executive Director for the Pasco Chamber of Commerce.

The League of Women Voters and Camp Patriot also help organize the event. Representatives from Governor Gregoire's office and Republican candidate Dino Rossi, also gave a statement.