Some Kennewick Students Given The Option to Switch Schools

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Many students in Kennewick this year had the option of switching schools.

In Kennewick, all parents at Park Middle School have gotten a letter. It gives parents the option to send their kids to Desert Hills or Horse Heaven Hills Middle School.

Park didn't meet the Adequate Yearly Progress and is required by law to give students the option to transfer. The AYP is calculated from reading and math WASL scores.

In Kennewick Amistad Elementary students were also given the option to transfer. The district says school capacity won't be affected, since only a few students are making the move.

"There have been very few parents that have made the decision to move their children,so it's been less than 5 in both of our schools," said Mary Pruitt, Federal Programs Director for the Kennewick School District.

Park Middle School is in step two of an improvement process. One school in Pasco and one in Richland are also in the same category.

The AYP is calculated in 37 different categories. Park Middle School successfully passed 26 of these. They fell short on math and reading for Hispanic, low income and special education students.

The school is working with bilingual literacy courses, and trying to involve parents to meet the requirements next year.