Orlando Matute Wanted Stabbing Suspect

YAKIMA, Wash-- Orlando Matute, is now wanted for murder. But, that isn't the first serious crime he's been accused of. Recently released from jail for first degree robbery.

Yakima detectives are still trying to locate Matute. Police accuse him of stabbing Steven Sterling in the chest on the 200 block of East 'E' Street.

His last known address is east Selah, but he frequents motels on north First Street as well as staying at friend's houses. Parole officers gave YPD Matute's picture, they then took photo line-up to witnesses.

"All of them picked Mr. Matute out as being a suspect in this case so we feel very confident that he's the one that committed this murder," said Capt. Greg Copeland, YPD.



Matute also has a felony drug conviction dating back to 2003. With a list of misdemeanor offenses as well.

The public has helped identify the man originally just known as Orlando. If you have more information about Orlando Matute you can call crime stoppers at 248-9980. If you see him call 911.