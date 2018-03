KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Rising foreclosure rates are making it easy for scammers to prey on homeowners.

This week the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division mailed out more than 14,000 letters warning homeowners about these scams called "foreclosure rescue scams."

The scammers will make it sound like they're going to help you keep your house, but may actually buy it themselves. So be weary of anyone claiming to be a foreclosure expert.