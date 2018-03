KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Some new numbers are in regarding foreclosures in the Tri-Cities.

First American Core Logic says foreclosures this June increased only a tenth of a percent from June 2007. However, the foreclosure rate here is still far lower than it is nationally.

Home prices in the Tri-Cities also fell by nearly 2% during June 2008 compared to the year before, according to First American Core Logic. Nationally, however, home prices fell by more than 10%.