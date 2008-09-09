Husband Gives Wife CPR After Raft Over Turns In The Tieton River On Monday

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A day of rafting turned into a nightmare for three people on theTieton River at three o'clock Monday afternoon.

Yakima county sheriff's said a 23-year-old woman from Spanaway got stuck underwater when the raft she was in went over a dam.

She wasn't breathing when her husband pulled her from the water and gave her CPR.

She was underwater for a few minutes, but she did start to breathe again. She was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Her exact condition and name was unknown Monday night.