Husband Gives Wife CPR After Raft Over Turns In The Tieton River On Monday

Husband Gives Wife CPR After Raft Over Turns In The Tieton River On Monday

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A day of rafting turned into a nightmare for three people on theTieton River at three o'clock Monday afternoon.

Yakima county sheriff's said a 23-year-old woman from Spanaway got stuck underwater when the raft she was in went over a dam.

She wasn't breathing when her husband pulled her from the water and gave her CPR.

She was underwater for a few minutes, but she did start to breathe again.  She was taken to Memorial Hospital. 

Her exact condition and name was unknown Monday night.

