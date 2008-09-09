Early Morning Fire in Yakima Under Investigation

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Arson investigators were looking into a suspicious fire Tuesday morning at a shared office building on Kern Road.

Crews that arrived first on the scene said a window was broken out in the back of the building. No one was inside the clinic when firefighters arrived.

Fire Captain Mitch Cole said firefighters' first goal after arriving on the scene was ventilating the roof, which was difficult because of its concrete tiling.

Crews had the fire knocked down at about 6 a.m.

Most of the damage was to the right side of the building, which is another leased space, not associated to Reep Family Dental.

Nick Reep, with Reep Family Dental says their office, which was to the left side of the building was not damaged by the fire.

Reep says his dental office will continue to operate their business. Patients with questions are encouraged to contact Reep Family Dental.