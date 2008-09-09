Obama Embraces Charter Schools In Education Plan

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Barack Obama says he'll double funding for
charter schools and replace ineffective teachers if he's elected
president.
It's an embrace of education reform proposals normally favored
by Republican candidates. But when he speaks at an Ohio high school
today, Obama will say both parties must work together if education
in this country is going to improve.
Obama says "both sides have good ideas" and that any chance at
making a real and lasting difference must include a willingness to
get past "the old arguments of left and right."
Obama's proposal would push the amount of federal money given to
charter schools past the 400-million-dollar mark.
He says John McCain has spent nearly 30 years in Washington and
done "nothing" about education.
