Obama Embraces Charter Schools In Education Plan

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Barack Obama says he'll double funding for

charter schools and replace ineffective teachers if he's elected

president.

It's an embrace of education reform proposals normally favored

by Republican candidates. But when he speaks at an Ohio high school

today, Obama will say both parties must work together if education

in this country is going to improve.

Obama says "both sides have good ideas" and that any chance at

making a real and lasting difference must include a willingness to

get past "the old arguments of left and right."

Obama's proposal would push the amount of federal money given to

charter schools past the 400-million-dollar mark.

He says John McCain has spent nearly 30 years in Washington and

done "nothing" about education.

