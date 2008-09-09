Seahawks' WR Burleson Out For Season Posted: Tuesday, September 9, 2008 11:33 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2008 11:33 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Nate

Burleson is out for the season with a knee injury.

Burleson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee

while trying to cut outside on a pass pattern on a rain-slicked

field in Buffalo Sunday during the Seahawks' 34-10 loss in its

season opener.

Coach Mike Holmgren says his team will also again be without

veteran receivers Deion Branch and Bobby Engram for this Sunday's

home game against San Francisco. Branch is seven months into

recovery for reconstructive knee surgery similar to what Burleson

now faces. Engram may be out into October with a broken shoulder.

Burleson joins Deion Branch, Bobby Engram and Ben Obomanu with

major injuries at a position where the Seahawks now have just three

healthy players heading into the 49ers' game. Branch and Engram are

out indefinitely, while Obomanu is on injured reserve.

Holmgren says the team may sign a veteran free agent before

practice tomorrow.

Starting running back Maurice Morris will also miss at least the

next two games with a sprained knee. Former Dallas lead runner

Julius Jones will start against the 49ers.

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)