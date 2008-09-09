Seahawks' WR Burleson Out For Season

Seahawks' WR Burleson Out For SeasonPosted: Updated:
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Nate
Burleson is out for the season with a knee injury.
Burleson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee
while trying to cut outside on a pass pattern on a rain-slicked
field in Buffalo Sunday during the Seahawks' 34-10 loss in its
season opener.
Coach Mike Holmgren says his team will also again be without
veteran receivers Deion Branch and Bobby Engram for this Sunday's
home game against San Francisco. Branch is seven months into
recovery for reconstructive knee surgery similar to what Burleson
now faces. Engram may be out into October with a broken shoulder.
Burleson joins Deion Branch, Bobby Engram and Ben Obomanu with
major injuries at a position where the Seahawks now have just three
healthy players heading into the 49ers' game. Branch and Engram are
out indefinitely, while Obomanu is on injured reserve.
Holmgren says the team may sign a veteran free agent before
practice tomorrow.
Starting running back Maurice Morris will also miss at least the
next two games with a sprained knee. Former Dallas lead runner
Julius Jones will start against the 49ers.
