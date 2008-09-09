Trial Postponed for Accused Kidnapper Morgan Jones

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The trial of an Alabama man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old Boise girl he met over the Internet has been postponed until Dec. 15th in Federal Court in Richland.

The trial for Morgan Jones had been scheduled for Monday and was delayed to give lawyers more time to prepare.The 27-year-old Montgomery man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of transportation with an intent to engage in criminal activity.

Prosecutors say he met the girl while playing the World of Warcraft game over the Internet and even had an online wedding. Jones is accused of picking up the teen from her home on May 28th, 2008 and driving through Oregon to Washington.

They were found five days later at Palouse Falls State Park.