PASCO, Wash. - With high gas prices, Amtrak isn't complaining, ridership numbers are up and climbing.

The Washington Department of Transportation reports the number of people riding Amtrak trains in Oregon and Washington is up 12% from last year.

Amtrak credits half of the increase to high gas prices and the other half to congestion on the roads and airlines cutting back on flights.

Most train riders we spoke to say riding the train costs half as much as driving your car.