Local Red Cross Volunteers Headed To Texas

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Some local volunteers who recently went to help people affected by Hurricane Gustav are now on their way to Texas to help with Hurricane Ike.

Jim and Ellie Opitz left last week for Montgomery, Alabama. However, Gustav didn't hit the area as hard as expected. So instead of feeding hurricane victims they're training other Red Cross volunteers how to use the Emergency Response Vehicle, or the "ERV."

"A lot of them are going to be deployed to areas that they have more ERVs and some of the ERV drivers, like in Texas will be replaced because they've been on duty for two to three weeks," said Ellie Opitz, Benton Franklin Red Cross Volunteer.

Forecasts show Hurricane Ike moving from Cuba towards the Texas Coast. Opitz said they're part of the volunteers leaving for Fort Worth. They plan to help get relief efforts in place as soon as possible.