Red Flag Fire Warning For Yakima Area

YAKIMA, Wash-- A low pressure build-up coming out of Canada is creating these conditions. The concern is dry grassy areas, prime for ignition.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are warning Eastern Washington to be cautious until around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Gusty winds and low humidity put Winthrop, Wenatchee, Yakima, Moses Lake and Pullman at risk for wildfires. Dry, dusty and windy conditions also pose hazards for drivers.

"Both of these when combined will create explosive fire weather, fire growth potential. So we would ask residents across the area to use extreme caution," said Vincent Papol, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service.



The red flag warning began at 2:00 Tuesday afternoon and conditions are expected to ease sometime later in the evening as it cools. People should avoid having any sort of open flames and use their ashtray for cigarettes.