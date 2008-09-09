Fred Staples Gets Ready to File Petition to Move Benton County Seat to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Fred Staples is getting ready to file a petition on Monday to move the county seat from Prosser to Kennewick.

It will be during the Benton County Commissioner's meeting in Prosser. Staples has been working on this issue for almost three years, he first brought it up in 1984.

He's confident this time he'll get it on the ballot. Staples is running for Benton County Commissioner against Leo Bowman.

He got more votes in the primary last month. Staples says the county can't function legally unless commissioners move their meetings to the Tri-Cities.

"Having the county seat in Prosser is as bad as having the Walla Walla county seat in Burbank, the government ought to be where the people is, it makes no sense to have it in Prosser," said Fred Staples, a former Benton County Judge.

In the last three years Staples collected nearly 18,000 signatures from community members, who are also in support of this county seat move.

Once the petition is presented on Monday, the auditor's office has to check all the signatures.