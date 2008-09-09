Kennewick Funeral Home Broadcasts Funerals on Web

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Many people say a funeral is a way for a proper closure, but often because of money and time, you can't always make it to the funeral to say good-bye.

KNDU met the funeral director of Mueller's Funeral Home in Kennewick. They are the only local funeral home to tape and broadcast a funeral for those that can't attend.

Here's how it works: a family decides whether to tape the funeral. Should they choose to, they are given a web-link set up through a third-party website. They can then forward the address to as many people as they wish. People can watch a live stream or it stays on the server for up to 90 days.

The funeral director says the decision to broadcast a funeral rises from our constantly moving lives.

"Society has become more mobile," says Curtis Mcgary, Funeral Director of Mueller's Funeral Homes. "It used to be moms and dads would live here and sons and daughters would live here. It's not that way anymore."

The funeral home has been broadcasting online for nearly seven months and remain optimistic more families will ask to have their family's funeral taped. So far roughly a dozen families have had their funeral taped.