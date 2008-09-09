Hanford Patrolman is Best Police Shooter in State Posted: Tuesday, September 9, 2008 9:46 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2008 3:13 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

HANFORD-- For the 27th time in a row a Hanford Patrolman is called Washington State Police Pistol Champion. Patrolman Steve Voigt was the overall match winner, beating out the state's best police shooters.



After a two day competition using revolvers and semi-automatic pistols Voigt once again proved he is the best.



He joined the Hanford Patrol back in 1979. Voigt is the Range Master which means he is in charge of the shooting ranges at Hanford.



He is using a Smith and Wesson Revolver, which he used when he won the tournament.



Three weeks ago he won the Washington Regional Tournament and used a six inch revolver and semi-automatic.



"I don't know if there is any trick involved I've just been lucky enough to work for the right company there is a lot of support from my family and the company that i work for," said Voigt.



He has several tips for someone who wants to become an expert shooter. First, work on your sight alignment and on your arm strength. Eventually, he says with lots of practice you will develop a feeling for shooting the perfect shot.