Home Threatened in Richland Fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Five acres burned in Richland Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Highway 240 and Van Giesen Street.

Firefighters say crews remained on the scene over-night to mop up any hot spots that flared up in the wind.

A few structures were threatened, including a house, but were saved. However, a small utility trailer, a residential pump house, and firewood all burned. Also, a few telephone poles were damaged.

Captain Tom Huntington says the fire was dangerous because it was a canopy fire, meaning the tops of trees caught fire. He says, "You've got the trees, Russian olives and some cottonwoods. So, you've got some bigger fuels than we typically see in the area, so a lot of heat and a lot of rapid fire growth."

The fire started around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.