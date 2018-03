PASCO, Wash.-- A mistrial was declared for the man accused of killing five people at a Pasco auto body shop more than 20 years ago.

Tuesday a Franklin County Superior Court judge declared the mistrial because there is DNA evidence that hasn't been tested yet.

A mistrial means the whole trial process will have to start again. That means a new jury will have to be selected. The court will set new trial dates on Thursday.

Vincente Ruiz faces five counts of first- degree aggravated murder.