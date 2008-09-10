Sec. of State Sam Reed Talks About Changes to Election System

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Thousands of changes have been made to the election system in Washington over the past eight years.

Many of those changes were made after the 2000 national election, and others after the highly contested 2004 governor's race here in Washington. So, some of the changes came from federal law, but many were enacted in the state in the 2005 legislative session, after the first time Governor Christine Gregoire and Dino Rossi squared off.

Secretary of State Sam Reed says that this election year there are 110 new laws, and 1,100 other rule changes. Reed says the biggest change is the creation on a state-wide voter database, instead of 39 separate county ones. He explains, "We've been able to get in and clean up the voter registration in terms of felons, the deceased, people who have moved, and such. Since January 2006, we've eliminated 468,000 voter registrations."

Reed says right now there are 3.4 million registered voters in Washington. If you're not registered, you have until October 4 to get registered to vote in the general election.

