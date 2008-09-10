Brush Fire Scorches 60 Acres in East Valley

YAKIMA, Wash-- A brush fire broke out just east of the Terrace Heights Landfill. Firefighters from all over the upper valley battled the blaze Tuesday night.

The brush fire quickly spread as high winds from the south blew it across 60 acres. Investigators are questioning two young men who it's believed accidentally started the fire.

East Valley Fire Captain Michael Ditomasso said that several agencies from the upper valley helped to quickly put out the blaze. At one point houses were in the line of the fire because of the direction of the wind, this brought in three more fire engines to help protect those homes.

High winds and dry conditions fueled the fire. But, two roads helped as a natural barrier keeping the fire from spreading and it is now contained.