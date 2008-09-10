Woman And Teen Caught On Video Dumping Little Dogs At Tri-Cities Animal Control

PASCO, Wash. - Five dogs were dumped at the Tri-City Animal Control and now the director is looking for answers.

Director Angela Zilar released security video from Sunday night that showed a teen boy and a woman around the age of 40, dumping five little dogs over the fence in front of the building.

Leaders at Animal Control believe the dogs are Chihuahua/Daushund mixes. They think they are related and one of them is pregnant.

Zilar said animal dumping is a continual problem and recently they've seen an increase in animal dumping.

She said sometimes the animals are sick and need extra attention. She said they are left at their most vulnerable time.

Zilar said when you adopt a pet you need to take responsibility. She said, "When your child gets sick or hurt you have to take them to the doctor. You don't just get to say ok, I don't want it anymore. Pets needs to be viewed the same way and I understand they are pets and there is a difference between humans and animals, but they can't fend for themselves."

If the people seen on the video are convicted they could face animal abandonment charges.

Animal Control Leaders said there are options for people when they want to get rid of their pets but simply dumping them is unacceptable and unfair to the animals.