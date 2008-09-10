Yakima County to Auction Off Failed Jail Site

YAKIMA, Wash. -- On Wednesday morning, Yakima County will attempt to auction off a controversial piece of Toppenish land.

The 38-acre spread, located just off highway 22, was purchased by the county in 2004 for more than $500,000, with the intent of using it for a new jail.

It was discovered that Toppenish would not be able to provide water rights to the facility so the plans were scrapped and the new jail was eventually built near Yakima's State Fair Park.

The county has tried to sell the land twice, both times with an asking price of close to what they paid for it.

No offers were made.

The land will now be auctioned off with a minimum asking price of $200,000.

The auction will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Selah Civic Center.