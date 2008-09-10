UW President Says Give Football Coach Time Posted: Wednesday, September 10, 2008 11:09 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2008 11:09 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - The president of the University of Washington

says Huskies fans need to give football coach Tyrone Willingham a

break.

President Mark Emmert said in an interview with The Associated

Press yesterday that the team has one of its toughest schedules

ever and the players and their coaches just need some things to

bounce their way. The Huskies are off to an 0-2 start and face No.

3 Oklahoma on Saturday in Seattle.

Emmert says no one is more frustrated by the team's losing

record than Willingham and his coaching staff.

Emmert said: "They're working very, very hard to be successful

and I support him because of that."

Fans, alumni and media have been pressuring the university

president to specify the test Willingham must pass to keep his job.

He is 11-27 in three-plus seasons at UW. But Emmert, who retained

Willingham after last season amid calls for his firing, said he's

not going to play that game, saying, "That's utterly

inappropriate."

