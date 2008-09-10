UW President Says Give Football Coach Time

SEATTLE (AP) - The president of the University of Washington
says Huskies fans need to give football coach Tyrone Willingham a
break.
President Mark Emmert said in an interview with The Associated
Press yesterday that the team has one of its toughest schedules
ever and the players and their coaches just need some things to
bounce their way. The Huskies are off to an 0-2 start and face No.
3 Oklahoma on Saturday in Seattle.
Emmert says no one is more frustrated by the team's losing
record than Willingham and his coaching staff.
Emmert said: "They're working very, very hard to be successful
and I support him because of that."
Fans, alumni and media have been pressuring the university
president to specify the test Willingham must pass to keep his job.
He is 11-27 in three-plus seasons at UW. But Emmert, who retained
Willingham after last season amid calls for his firing, said he's
not going to play that game, saying, "That's utterly
inappropriate."
