Seahawks Drop Plackemeier, Forsett, Kent; Add Ryan
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Three Seattle Seahawks players have felt
the backlash of the team's disappointing 34-10 loss in its season
opener at Buffalo.
President-general manager Tim Ruskell and coach Mike Holmgren
began making changes yesterday, releasing punter Ryan Plackemeier,
running back Justin Forsett and wide receiver Jordan Kent.
The release of Forsett and Kent are likely to open a pair of
roster spots for nickel back Jordan Babineaux and starting
defensive tackle Rocky Bernard, both of whom missed the opener
under league suspension. The Seahawks also placed receiver Nate
Burleson on injured reserve.
Plackemeier was the Seahawks punter for the last two seasons,
but he struggled in last Sunday's opener. He had a pair of 22-yard
punts among his 11 punts against the Bills. Buffalo's Roscoe Parish
also returned a punt for a touchdown.
The Seahawks signed veteran punter Jon Ryan to take
Plackemeier's roster spot. Ryan kicked for two seasons in Green
Bay, averaging 44.5 yards per punt, but was released at the end of
training camp.
Reports surfaced last night that starting right guard Rob Sims
has a torn pectoral muscle and could be headed for injured reserve.
A team spokesman says coach Mike Holmgren will address Sims'
situation at his news conference tomorrow.
