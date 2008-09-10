Seahawks Drop Plackemeier, Forsett, Kent; Add Ryan

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Three Seattle Seahawks players have felt

the backlash of the team's disappointing 34-10 loss in its season

opener at Buffalo.

President-general manager Tim Ruskell and coach Mike Holmgren

began making changes yesterday, releasing punter Ryan Plackemeier,

running back Justin Forsett and wide receiver Jordan Kent.

The release of Forsett and Kent are likely to open a pair of

roster spots for nickel back Jordan Babineaux and starting

defensive tackle Rocky Bernard, both of whom missed the opener

under league suspension. The Seahawks also placed receiver Nate

Burleson on injured reserve.

Plackemeier was the Seahawks punter for the last two seasons,

but he struggled in last Sunday's opener. He had a pair of 22-yard

punts among his 11 punts against the Bills. Buffalo's Roscoe Parish

also returned a punt for a touchdown.

The Seahawks signed veteran punter Jon Ryan to take

Plackemeier's roster spot. Ryan kicked for two seasons in Green

Bay, averaging 44.5 yards per punt, but was released at the end of

training camp.

Reports surfaced last night that starting right guard Rob Sims

has a torn pectoral muscle and could be headed for injured reserve.

A team spokesman says coach Mike Holmgren will address Sims'

situation at his news conference tomorrow.

