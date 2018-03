CHESTERFIELD, Virginia - Right now emergency crews are at the scene of a building collapse at Chester Village Green in Richmond, Virginia. Authorities say that part of a building was under construction and as many as 12 workers may be inside.



Crews are at the scene attempting to stabilize the rubble before going inside.

The two-story wood structure is part of Chester Village Green, a mixed used development in Chester. The community is about 15 miles south of Richmond.