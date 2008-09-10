Lourdes gets a Grant to Help Continue Mammogram's

PASCO, Wash. - Lourdes Health Network receives a $3,000.00 grant to continue giving free mammograms to uninsured women.

The grant comes from a finance company out of San Francisco called Multiplan. When asked why representatives flew more than 700 miles to hand over a $3,000.00 check, rather than mailing it, they said they hope to get women's attention.

"Whether it's their age or they have previous history or there is some reason why they need to get a mammogram women need to get a mammogram. So hopefully this will raise their awareness to say 'I need to take this seriously,' " said Andrea Coval with Multiplan.

Multiplan chose Lourdes Health Network and nine other hospitals out of 138 applicants in the country to receive grant money.

In 2007, one hundred women received free mammograms at lourdes and two women found out they had cancer.